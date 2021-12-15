Wokingham.Today

Reading’s 150th anniversary match in jeopardy after positive tests

by Andy Preston0
SCL Stadium

Reading FC’s 150th anniversary match against Luton Town is in doubt after four players have tested positive for covid-19.

The Royals are due to celebrate their landmark birthday this Saturday against the Hatters at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The club confirmed that more than 20,000 tickets for the fixture have been sold with a bumper crowd expected.

However, it is yet unclear whether the fixture will go ahead after reports that four Reading players have had positive covid tests.

The recent rise in covid cases has seen some football fixtures effected in both the Premier League and Championship across the last week, inlcuding Sheffield United’s and Queens Park Rangers arranged Monday night fixture postponed.

It is believed that the EFL expect the fixture to be played if both teams have 14 fit and eligble players available for the weekend.

Reading’s last fixture, away at West Brom, went ahead despite several positive covid tests among the West Brom camp and attempts from the club to try and rearrange the fixture.

West Brom manager Valarian Ismael said: “We tried to postpone the game. It wasn’t only positive cases, some had symptoms as well.

“We explained to the EFL and the doctor from the EFL said it was an outbreak.

“Normally you think safety first and you have the responsibility to the opponent as well, but we had to accept it.”

