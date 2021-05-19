Reading’s Abbey ruins is the stage

A THEATRE company is heading to Reading’s abbey ruins for an outdoor show next month.

Rabble Theatre will return to live performance with its first production since the pandemic – The Last Abbot Of Reading.

The company’s new play will be performed in the Chapter House of Reading Abbey Ruins from Wednesday, June 16, to Saturday, July 3.

Located next to Reading Gaol, the Abbey will also be celebrating its 900th anniversary at the same time as the show itself.

Written by Beth Flintoff, who also wrote the company’s productions of Henry I, Matilda the Empress and Henry II, the play tells the story of Reading’s unlikely last Abbot, Hugh Faringdon, and his devastating relationship with Henry VIII.

With support from the Arts Council England, Rabble Theatre is now back on its feet after a challenging year.

Toby Davies, artistic director and co-founder of Rabble Theatre, said this is a “significant moment” for the theatre company and the whole of Reading.

He added: “We were forced to close at the start of the pandemic and since then have lost our base and almost everything else, but now, thanks to Arts Council England and others, we return with a fascinating play that celebrates our local history on the 900th birthday of our magnificent Abbey.”

Following support from well-known names including Dame Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and Sir Kenneth Branagh, the company have also been campaigning to transform Reading Gaol into a theatre space.

Mr Davies said: “Amazingly, the Abbey sits immediately beside Reading Gaol, which, of course, we hope will one day contain Reading’s theatre. It will be an emotional experience.”

For more information, log on to rabbletheatre.com