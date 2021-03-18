Reading’s Biscuit Tunnel gets new and improved bridge

NETWORK RAIL is not taking the biscuit with its latest project.

This weekend, it will replace the historic bridge over the ‘biscuit tunnel’ in Reading, to allow trains to run at full speed again.

The Huntley and Palmers bridge, which runs over the former railway tunnel used to transport biscuits from the Reading company, dates back to the late 1800s.

After Huntley and Palmers closed its doors almost 40 years ago, the tunnel was re-opened in 2015 as a pedestrian and cycle path.

In recent years, trains on the Reading and Wokingham line have run at lower speeds over the bridge.

Now, Network Rail will be breathing life back into the bridge by replacing its metallic structure and wooden railsupports with a ballasted concrete deck.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “Replacing the Huntley and Palmers bridge will improve journeys for our passengers and protect pedestrians and cyclists.

“By rebuilding the bridge, we will provide a more reliable railway for many years to come, keeping passengers moving between Reading and Earley.”

Mr Killick said Network Rail has designed the bridge in a way that “retains the heritage of the structure”.

“We’re very grateful to our passengers for their patience and to the local community while we carry out this work,” he added.

South Western Railway, Great Western Rail and CrossCountry services will be closed on the line this weekend, as works are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20 and Sunday, 21 March.