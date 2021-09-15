Reading’s Broad Street Mall given green bill of health

A READING shopping centre has been given an award for its environmental practices.

Broad Street Mall won a Green Apple Award last week for leading the way when it comes to sustainability.

It was recognised for its Zero Landfill policy, which has been in place since 2019, and its new waste management system after upgrading waste bins and installing a state-of-the-art food waste digester on site.

The Mall’s team was also highlighted for working to reduce carbon emissions by comparing cardboard and plastic waste, resulting in a 50% reduction in collection visits.

It was awarded for its low-emission vehicles too, as well as for using 100% green renewable energy and reducing water consumption.

Nicola Williamson, centre manager at Broad Street Mall, said: “We are very grateful and proud to have won this award, but we are in no way standing still with this success. It has generated momentum in the team and our tenants to ensure we continue to operate in a sustainable and efficient way.

“Further opportunities have been identified, and training is underway to make more necessary changes.

“We want to inspire and support our tenants to think about how they use items and, most importantly, how they dispose of them.

The Green Apple Environment Awards were launched in 1994 by The Green Organisation to recognise those working to help the planet.