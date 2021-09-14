Reading’s Down At The Abbey makes a comeback

RAVERS enjoyed a weekend of music, street food and beer at the Reading Abbey Ruins last weekend.

Down At The Abbey Festival made a return with its warm-up party on Friday, September 10, leading up to its main event on Saturday.

Catgod on stage at Down At The Abbey Picture: DVision Images

With two stages, performers included Snapped Ankles, Flamingods, LoneLady, Do Nothing, Sinead O’Brien, Mush, Bess Atwell, Catgod and more.

Down at The Abbey Festival 2021; Reading Berkshire; Snapped Ankles

Performance timings on the main and second stage did not clash, so attendees could watch all the acts across the day.

Food and drink suppliers were set up across the two days, including Anonymous Coffee, Makan Malaysia, The Bowler x Swaadish Curry Sauces and festival drinks partner, Siren Craft Brew.

And children were in on the action as they enjoyed an afternoon of face painting.

Face painting was on display to keep the youngsters entertained. Picture: DVision Images

For more details, or to book, visit downatheabbey.co.uk