Reading’s Matt Rodda prioritises childcare in MP’s bill

MPs will debate childcare arrangements after Matt Rodda’s private members’ bill was picked in a ballot.

The Reading East MP had canvassed people for ideas as to what he should present to parliament, and he chose the Childcare Bill.

This Bill aims to enable appeals to be made relating to free childcare for young children of working parents to be settled by agreement. It is hoped that this would make it easier to create free childcare schemes, including to disadvantaged groups.

“Families are entitled to 30 hours free childcare per week, and lots of people don’t take this up, or don’t even know it exists,” Mr Rodda said.

“I want to remove unnecessary hurdles, and find ways of making it easier for families to access this support.”

He added: “I also want to raise awareness of how important childcare can be for getting back to work.

“There is also a lot of evidence to show kids who have had good quality childcare do better later on. It’s an opportunity to play, develop and learn in a bigger group in preparation for school.”

The Bill has been scheduled to have its Second Reading on Friday, October 29.

“In the lead up to this, I am working with the childcare sector to draw up the details of the bill,” the MP said.

Mr Rodda, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, was one of 20 MPs drawn in the ballot.

Other south east MPs chosen include Runnymede and Webridge’s Dr Ben Spencer, who wants to make it an offence to repeat breaches of planning controls.

