Reading’s Sub89 to host funky new Saturday night party

FUNK, disco and soul will make a return to Reading later this month after the government confirmed that covid restrictions will be lifted.

Sub89, on Friar Street, is launching a new weekly party night from Saturday, July 24 called Move On Up.

Its DJs, including Readipop’s Pete Wheeler, will bring a mixture of classic funk, disco and soul to the dancefloor, including tracks from greats such as Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross and Chic.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am to be DJing regularly again at Sub89, my favourite venue in my hometown,” said Mr Wheeler.

“Like everyone, I have missed dancing to great music in a proper venue with friends and Move On Up is going to be a weekly opportunity to do that.

“I cannot wait to get it all started on Saturday, July 24 and feel what it’s like to see smiling faces on the dancefloor and hear music through a quality sound system once again.”

It’s not the only thing to return to the popular nightspot in Reading’s town centre.

Just The Tonic comedy nights will be back on Saturdays, before the Move On Up DJs spin the decks.

The line-up for the first four weeks will include comics such as Ed Byrne, Eddy Brimson and Glenn Wool.

Doors open for Move On Up from 10.30pm with music playing until 3am.

Tickets will be available for £3 before 11pm or free if you attended the Just The Tonic comedy night.

Capacity will be reduced to ensure plenty of room for dancing with friends.

For more details, or to book tickets for the club night visit the Move On Up Party Facebook page.

To purchase tickets for the comedy night, log on to justthetonic.com/reading-comedy