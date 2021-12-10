Wokingham.Today

Reading’s Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice launches Christmas tree recycling scheme

by Jess Warren0
Residents can sign up to have their tree collected and mulched for charity

RESIDENTS can recycle their Christmas tree for charity this year.

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice is encouraging residents to recycle their real trees through its Christmas Treecycling service.

It will collect trees from people’s homes, before being chipped by G A Butler & Sons into mulch and recycled.

This can then be used for gardens, topping up garden or woodland paths, biomass fuel, or as surfacing for children’s play areas.

The initiative will raise vital funds for the charity, to help it continue offering its palliative care and bereavement support.

Residents are asked to donate in return for the collection.

Georgia Thornton, community fundraiser at the hospice said the service is a practical and green solution to disposing of real Christmas trees.

“Each Christmas tree we collect and each donation that is made will help us to continue supporting people to make the most of the time they have left – and filling their last moments with love and care.

“A special thank you to Just Helping, Arborfield Tree Care and G A Butler & Sons for their wonderful support.”

Luke Butler, director and contract manager at G A Butler & Sons, said that his company is delighted to help.

Residents who live in RG1, RG2, RG4 8, RG4 5, RG4 6, RG5, RG6, RG7, RG8 8, RG8 9, RG10, RG14, RG18, RG19, RG20, RG30, RG31 and RG40 postcodes will be able to have their Christmas trees collected from their homes between Wednesday, January 12 and Saturday, January 15.

To sign up, visit: sueryder.org/doktrees before Sunday, January 9.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Traffic wardens are now handing out tickets, not warnings

John Wakefield

Twyford’s green prescriptions will give a boost to residents’ mental health

Sue Corcoran

Wokingham borough mayor opens new interiors shop

Charlotte King
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.