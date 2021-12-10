Reading’s Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice launches Christmas tree recycling scheme

RESIDENTS can recycle their Christmas tree for charity this year.

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice is encouraging residents to recycle their real trees through its Christmas Treecycling service.

It will collect trees from people’s homes, before being chipped by G A Butler & Sons into mulch and recycled.

This can then be used for gardens, topping up garden or woodland paths, biomass fuel, or as surfacing for children’s play areas.

The initiative will raise vital funds for the charity, to help it continue offering its palliative care and bereavement support.

Residents are asked to donate in return for the collection.

Georgia Thornton, community fundraiser at the hospice said the service is a practical and green solution to disposing of real Christmas trees.

“Each Christmas tree we collect and each donation that is made will help us to continue supporting people to make the most of the time they have left – and filling their last moments with love and care.

“A special thank you to Just Helping, Arborfield Tree Care and G A Butler & Sons for their wonderful support.”

Luke Butler, director and contract manager at G A Butler & Sons, said that his company is delighted to help.

Residents who live in RG1, RG2, RG4 8, RG4 5, RG4 6, RG5, RG6, RG7, RG8 8, RG8 9, RG10, RG14, RG18, RG19, RG20, RG30, RG31 and RG40 postcodes will be able to have their Christmas trees collected from their homes between Wednesday, January 12 and Saturday, January 15.

To sign up, visit: sueryder.org/doktrees before Sunday, January 9.