Readipop goes to the brewery

CRACK open the beer and enjoy live music at a Reading brewery next month.

Reading-based music charity Readipop is holding an all-day music event, Readipop At The Brewery 2021, at Phantom Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 10.

The free entry event will run between 2pm to 11pm featuring a full day of live music, street food, street performers and craft workshops for children.

The charity usually hosts its annual festival on the second weekend in July at Christchurch Meadows, Caversham.

The festival is unable to run this year so the charity is hoping this event will raise money in support of the work it does for vulnerable young people.

Live music acts will include The Showhawk Duo and Sink Ya Teeth as well as local artists Tabi Gazele, singer-songwriters Amya Ray and Siôn Sollis plus indie rockers Colours & Fires and Ilona Mahieu.

Younger attendees can take part in a Jellytots craft workshop hosted by art collective Jelly, along with street performances from Annual Daydream Harvest.

David Lombos, Readipop Festival director, said: “We were so excited to be able to mark the weekend of our annual Readipop Festival with an actual event this year, last year’s virtual Readipop Festival was a huge success but there’s nothing quite the same as having artists play for a real audience.”

“Phantom Brewery Co. is a fantastic space for us to hold our first Readipop At The Brewery event and we have planned the event in such a way that it can go ahead whether or not we reach stage four of the roadmap by July 10.”

For more information, visit readipop.co.uk