Wokingham.Today

Readipop goes to the brewery

by Laura Scardarella0
Readipop at the Brewery
The Showhawk Duo will be at Readipop's pop-up event on Saturday, July 10

CRACK open the beer and enjoy live music at a Reading brewery next month.

Reading-based music charity Readipop is holding an all-day music event, Readipop At The Brewery 2021, at Phantom Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 10.

The free entry event will run between 2pm to 11pm featuring a full day of live music, street food, street performers and craft workshops for children.

The charity usually hosts its annual festival on the second weekend in July at Christchurch Meadows, Caversham.

The festival is unable to run this year so the charity is hoping this event will raise money in support of the work it does for vulnerable young people.

Live music acts will include The Showhawk Duo and Sink Ya Teeth as well as local artists Tabi Gazele, singer-songwriters Amya Ray and Siôn Sollis plus indie rockers Colours & Fires and Ilona Mahieu.

Younger attendees can take part in a Jellytots craft workshop hosted by art collective Jelly, along with street performances from Annual Daydream Harvest.

Sink Ya Teeth
Sink Ya Teeth is another act on the bill

READ MORE: Readipop on hold until 2022

David Lombos, Readipop Festival director, said: “We were so excited to be able to mark the weekend of our annual Readipop Festival with an actual event this year, last year’s virtual Readipop Festival was a huge success but there’s nothing quite the same as having artists play for a real audience.”

“Phantom Brewery Co. is a fantastic space for us to hold our first Readipop At The Brewery event and we have planned the event in such a way that it can go ahead whether or not we reach stage four of the roadmap by July 10.”

In addition to the music, younger attendees can take part in a Jellytots craft workshop hosted by local art collective Jelly, plus there will be street performances from Annual Daydream Harvest and Street Food available.

For more information, visit readipop.co.uk

READ MORE

Related posts

John Robins turns shame into an art form

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Borough’s coronavirus rate per 100,000 now lowest in Berkshire

Phil Creighton

Vandals set fire to wildlife hotel in country park

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.