Readipop on hold until 2022

BIG FESTIVAL celebrations will be put on hold as future plans are announced for next summer.

Readipop, a Reading-based charity providing access to music for vulnerable young people, has revealed their next Readipop festival will be July next year, not this year.

The three-day event will be held at Christchurch Meadows, Caversham, from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10 2022.

Some acts performing are Sugarhill Gang, Badly Drawn Boy, Jesus Jones, Stealing Sheep, Nigel Clark, Transglobal Underground along with more to be announced at a later date.

The charity has said that all existing tickets will remain valid for the festival next year and all current ticket holders are invited to attend a smaller day event for free called Readipop Fiesta, on Saturday, July 10 this year.

Pete Wheeler, Readipop festival programmer, said: “We want to thank the many ticket holders, Readipop friends and donors who have helped support us through what has been a particularly difficult year for the charity sector.”

To find out more information about Readipop or to purchase tickets, log on to readipop.co.uk