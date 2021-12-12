Record breaking year for the 100th Wokingham Poppy Appeal

IT’S BEEN 100 years in the making, and it’s been a record-breaker.

This year, Wokingham’s Poppy Appeal has raised £58,038.91 – the highest ever.

And as a result, its organiser, David Dunham, has been recognised as one of 100 poppy collectors across the country for his dedication and hard work as a Royal British Legion volunteer.

This is quite a niche recognition as so many people were nominated but Mr Dunham was one of the people chosen. He received a Legion 100 pin as a thank you.

He helped coordinate groups across Wokingham to create the donations.

Mr Dunham said he had been involved with the Poppy Appeal since a child, and has been delighted to see it develop and progress over the years: in 1966, it raised just over £1,000.

The £58,000 included £5,494 raised from Barkham Hookers creating crochet poppies and other bespoke orders.

The pop-up Poppy Appeal shop in Wokingham’s town centre raised £13,000.

Collections outside Waitrose saw shoppers donate £16,998, Tesco shoppers donated £9,749, and schools raised £6,000.

There were also collections at shops and businesses, community spaces and churches around town, bringing in another £6,817.91

Mr Dunham was delighted with Wokingham’s generosity.

“A huge thank you to all the volunteers, businesses, community groups and members of the public who have come out this year to help us raise money in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal,” he said.

“As always, there have been collections across our community, each of them important in raising much needed funds for the Poppy Appeal as well as awareness of the Royal British Legion and the work they do for our armed forces.

“Every donation for every poppy goes directly towards work helping members or former members of the Armed Forces Community – including those in the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force as well as the British Army.”

He praised the Barkham Hookers for their efforts.

“They have once again beautifully decorated the town in poppies and crocheted their way to raising a staggering amount towards the appeal this year,” Mr Dunham said.

“Thank you never seems enough but I’d like to mention Wokingham Borough Council for allowing us to have a pop-up shop in Peach Street as well as both Waitrose and Tesco for enabling us to collect outside of their stores.

“And to Wokingham Town Council, thank you for your continued support and marking Remembrance Day and Armistice Day within our community.”

He also praised the large number of volunteers who help with the appeal every year.

“There is a tremendous amount of work involved,” Mr Dunham said. “But for the team around, me we wouldn’t have had the success we have.

“Thank you especially to all of them, but a lady who is no longer with us, Sue Lardge. She remains such an inspiration to all of us, so this year is especially dedicated to her.”