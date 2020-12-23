Record number of coronavirus cases in Wokingham borough

THE NUMBER of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wokingham borough has reached another record high.

The rate per 100,000 people is now 324.9 – up from 308 yesterday.

And there were 125 positive cases recorded in Wokingham borough today, Wednesday, December 23.

This brings the total number of cases in the borough to 3,464.

Today also saw the highest number of positive cases in England: 34,247 people tested positive for the virus.

A similar scenerio is taking place across Berkshire.

Reading recorded 116 new cases today, and a weekly rate of 429.6 per 100,000.

There were 97 cases in Bracknell Forest and a weekly rate of 431.7 per 100,000.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has 83 new cases and a weekly rate of 301.1.

And West Berkshire had 105 cases and a weekly rate of 292.8.

This afternoon, health secretary Matt Hancock said Oxfordshire will move into Tier 4 on Boxing Day. This includes Sonning Eye and Henley.

The figures are published daily on Public Health in Berkshire’s website.