Recycle Christmas trees on the roadside

by Natalie Burton0
christmas
Christmas trees will be collected on normal green waste days Picture: Annie Spratt on Unsplash

WOKINGHAM borough residents have been reminded that they can recycle their real Christmas tress on the roadside.

Trees can be cut up and placed in brown bins or compostable sacks and put out as normal on collection days.

Compostable sacks are available to buy from the borough’s libraries or online.

Residents can also take trees to Smallmead recycling centre, on Island Road, Reading, or Longshot Lane recycling centre in Bracknell.

Use Re3’s click and tip service to make a booking.

For more information, visit: wokingham.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/garden-waste/brown-sack-collection-service

or log on to: re3.fccenvironment.co.uk/site-facilities

