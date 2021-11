REDDAM House Combined Cadet Force will embark on a 30-hour walk in honour of Remembrance Day this Thursday.

The group, in Sindlesham, will take it in turns to loop around the Reddam House grounds.

The three teams of six plan to set off after the school’s special Remembrance Day service at 11am.

Having raised £4,000 for the Royal British Legion last year, the cadet force hopes to raise money again for the appeal.

Participants include children from years nine to 12.

