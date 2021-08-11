Reddam House pupils see 62% A* to A grades

REDDAM House Berkshire has applauded its pupils for their “outstanding” A-level results just six years after it opened.

The school saw 62% of grades awarded being A* and A and 77% achieving A* to B grades.

The school has been recognised for its online activity during the national lockdown by the Boarding Schools’ Association.

Reddam House’s A* and As results were 62% higher than English schools’ reported average of 45%, taking into account national improvements in grades.

“When the pandemic first hit in 2020, our thoughts immediately turned to our year 12 cohort and the impact that this would have on them in the middle of their studies,” said principal Tammy Howard.

She said: “For some of our students, who joined us from a school which closed into year 13, the process of switching courses and institutions was compounded by being unable to study in person, so we are very proud of all that they and our long-standing Reddam House students have achieved.”

With 87% of students receiving their first choice places, 50% of UK course destinations were for Russell Group Universities, including Oxford and Durham, plus multiple offers from European universities.

Mike Milner, head of senior school, said: “Since opening, Reddam House has rapidly established a strong academic reputation and our students are consistently securing top A-level grades and accessing university places at some of the best universities in the world, including Oxbridge.

“With more families drawn to our excellent results, teaching and facilities, coupled with the ambition of our students we are confident that we will continue to grow in the coming years.”

Mr Milner added: “Starting a new school is a tough enterprise and to secure this level of academic performance at an already consistent level is most pleasing.

“Students can be very proud of their results today and they have achieved so well given the difficult circumstances in which they had to study.”

Graduating student Harry Bradley said that the school not only provided a “strong sense of community” but taught him values he will take into further study and the workplace.

He said: “The high academic quality is matched with a supportive environment, providing the perfect balance of educational and extra-curricular opportunities.

“It is a place that I will always remember and feel lucky to have attended.”