Reddam House wins award for switch to online learning

REDDAM House Berkshire has been recognised for its innovation at this year’s Boarding Schools’ Association (BSA) Awards.

The school has received the Boarding Innovation Award for ensuring a “seamless transition” from physical to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Reddam House showed innovation in action during the Covid-19 lockdown, embracing technology and moving at speed to keep its boarding community connected,” the BSA judge said.

During national lockdown, Reddam House Berkshire continued to offer students the entire school curriculum.

Lessons were delivered virtually, and teachers maintained contact with students despite working online.

And as students began to leave the boarding house and return to their home countries, the school recorded lessons to accommodate for students in different time zones.

Reddam House also continued to offer whole school events, pastoral care, community time and one-to-one mentoring meetings to students online.

Andy Towse, head of boarding at Reddam House Berkshire, said: “It is a great honour for us to win this award and we owe a huge thank you to all of our teachers andtutors for their wonderful support not only to our boarders, but all of our pupils.

“Pupils could have easily fallen behind during lockdown, but with the hard work and dedication of the staff, as well as an excellent platform to learn on, our pupils were able to continue their learning seamlessly.”

Tammy Howard, head of school added: “One of the most special things about Reddam House is our relationships with the students.

“This wonderful award isa tribute to the whole staff team who brought together our virtual school community.

“We may have been apart,but we felt very much together.”