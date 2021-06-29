Reddam students help Kenyan town

SINDLESHAM students have been busy fundraising for a community across the globe — and one even put in a mountainous effort.

Year 7 pupils at Reddam House have raised nearly £1,400 for Kibera, a Kenyan town, after being inspired by a geography lesson.

As part of their fundraising efforts, the youngsters arranged a sponsored walk around the school’s 120 acre site.

Pupils Imogen and Elliot also raised money in Botswana, while Callum took on a sponsored climb

of Mount Snowdon.

The money will now be donated to the Amuka Foundation, a charity which works with young people to improve their education and life chances.

Kay Dain, a geography teacher at Reddam House, said: “It’s so important that our students understand their global responsibility to help others who don’t have the same life chances our students enjoy.”