Refugee charity holds extra special Christmas party

CARE4CALAIS Reading, which helps refugees in Reading and Wokingham, held a Christmas party in a Reading church earlier this month.

And it was extra special for some of the people who were there as it was one of the few times they had left their asylum hostel rooms since arriving.

Volunteers for the charity put on the party for 90 of the people they are currently working with. Supporters of the charity donated tombola items and presents from Santa to help give guests a festive experience. There was also an entertainer to amuse children and adults alike.

Sam Jonkers, Care4Calais regional lead for Reading and surrounding areas, said that the party was enjoyed by members of all faiths and none. She said asylum hostels, which are subject to Home Office contacts, are often very basic or remote.

“People often only have use of their own rooms, with no communal spaces and no access to outside spaces,” she said.

“Events like our Christmas party give children and their parents the chance to step away.”

The charity runs a weekly drop-in session in Reading, a befriending service for coffee and chat, English classes, football groups and help with the asylum process.

Ms Jonkers added: “It can take up to a year, so people are often quite isolated and living in asylum hostels for months.”

The charity has seen an increase of refugees in the Wokingham area since the Afgan evacuation. They are appealing for volunteers to come forward to held set up a weekly drop-in session for Wokingham-based refugees.

“Our aim is to empower and integrate people into the community,” Ms Jonkers explained,

“And we would really like to do more in Wokingham.”

Care4Calais Reading coordinate their efforts to help refugees in the area with Reading Refugee Support Group and the Red Cross.

For more information, visit: care4calais.org/get-involved