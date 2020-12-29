Wokingham.Today

Register for a postal vote now, says Wokingham Borough Council

by Charlotte King0
THEY MAY be a while away, but residents are being urged to think about next year’s local elections now.

In May next year, Wokingham borough will head to the polls to decide who represents the borough council and who will be the next Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley region.

And residents are being asked to plan ahead and apply for a postal vote now to ensure they can stay safe while casting their ballot.

Andrew Moulton, electoral registration officer for Wokingham Borough Council, says next year’s elections are a chance for people to have a say.

“They’re an opportunity to make your voice heard on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Wokingham borough,” he said.

“We’re thinking about these elections now so that, however you choose to cast your vote in May, you can do so safely.

“You don’t need to wait until nearer the time –we are encouraging you to register now.”

There are a number of ways residents can vote in next year’s elections, including in a polling station and by proxy, as well as by post.

For more information on how to apply to vote by post or proxy, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/council-and-meetings/elections-and-voting/vote-by-post-or-proxy

To register to vote, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

