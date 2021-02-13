Wokingham.Today

Register your car or face fines: Aldi cracks down on Elms Field abuse

by Phil Creighton0
Aldi
Aldi has installed new signs in its car park and is fining people who use the car park without registering their details in store

SHOPPERS using a popular Wokingham town centre supermarket are being urged to check in, or face parking fines.

When the Aldi Elms Field store opened in the summer of 2019, it included parking cameras.

Signs in the car park warn customers that they can use it for 90 minutes, and only if they are shopping in store.

Other conditions include parking within marked bays, only using parent and toddler bays or disabled bays if needed and no parking on double yellow lines.

Anyone contravening those rules face a £70 fine, administered by a private parking company.

But the store’s proximity to Elms Field, including its play area and the new cinema, means that people had been bending the rules.

In a bid to ensure that shoppers have access to the car park, the company has implemented a new system where they have to register their car’s details after they have been through the checkouts.

Wokingham.Today understands that shoppers are being reminded to do so by cashiers.

And to ensure that the terminals used to log registration plates are covid-safe, the company has hand sanitisers available, and staff clean them on a regular basis.

When the Elms Field development was put in place, Wokingham Borough Council hoped that people would use the nearby Carnival multi-storey or Denmark Street car park, leaving Aldi’s space purely for customers of the supermarket, famous for its regular special buys.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As is the case at many retail sites across the country, we have installed a number plate recognition system at our Wokingham store to ensure maximum availability of parking spaces for customers.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Reading East MP Matt Rodda appointed to front bench

Phil Creighton

Thames Valley Cricket round-up: Wokingham 3s win Division 4a title

Andy Preston

New Zealand Archbishop to talk climate change in Wokingham church

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.