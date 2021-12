FAMILIES met some of Father Christmas’ helpers at the weekend.

Reindeer from Riverways Farm in Twyford visited Dinton Pastures Country Park in Hurst over the weekend.

The farm has 15 reindeer, with two making guest appearances at the two-day Christmas event.

Beyond the four-legged creatures, families also enjoyed live music, mulled wine, mince pies.

The event was last held in 2019, prior to the pandemic.