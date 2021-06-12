Reliant tops the WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

A DOUBLE header of live music heads up this week’s hit parade, with tracks by Reliant and Third Lung, celebrating their forthcoming live gig at The Purple Turtle in Reading.

The bands are no strangers our playlists, playing quality music. No wonder tickets for their show have been snapped up.

Every week, our Wokingham Loves Music playlist highlights some of the best music around, all of it with a local connection.

You can get a preview, or find out what you’re missing, when you listen for FREE, via Spotify and our selection this week is another winner.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

And there is now also a new Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/wokinghamlovesmusic

This has all the latest news on the local music scene and there’s opportunities to network as well.

Reliant – When She Goes

Reliant have members from Wokingham and Reading and have featured in the playlist previously. They are in the playlist this week to celebrate their first live show for ages.

It’s a ‘sold out’ show supporting Third Lung at The Purple Turtle in Reading.

The band have been gaining a reputation for their melodic indie singles such as this one and they appeared in our Top 10 of 2020 as well as being runners up for best band in Radio Wigwam’s Awards 2020 – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Third Lung – Hold the Line

Here’s the headliners of that sold out show mentioned above.

It’s Third Lung with their latest single and it’s another uplifting sing-along anthem.

The band, who also have local links, is releasing a series of singles of which this is the latest.

Every one so far has been high quality so if you like well-produced melodic indie with soaring vocals and powerful guitars that feel as if they would fit perfectly in an arena style venue, this band are well worth checking out – thirdlungband.com

Warmrain – Absent Friends

Beautiful, personal and emotive melodic rock with a Floydian feel by a band that will be visiting the area for the first time to play at Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday – warmrainband.com

Rachel Redman – Ready, Waiting for Me

Berkshire-based singer songwriter with her country pop style which is going down well with radio shows and music listeners in the US as well as the UK – www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Aaron Cilia – Infinitum

Aaron will be one of the team working on the sound and more on Wokingham Festival’s Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage and he is also a talented musician and producer as his new single shows – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Spriggan Mist – Arborfield Witch

Here’s a song about a local ghost recorded live at the band’s Ghostly Tales Show at The Acoustic Couch.

There’s a link to Aaron, as his parents are in the band and he mixed the sound – www.sprigganmist.com

Frost* – Day and Age (edit)

Frost* was formed by songwriter and musician Jem Godfrey and the band features Reading-based musician and producer John Mitchell on vocals and

guitar who co-wrote many of the songs on their new album including this one – frost.life

It Bites – Cartoon Graveyard

It’s John Mitchell again, this time fronting the legendary band that have just re-released two classic albums, The Tall Ships and Map of the Past.

Both were re-mastered by John at his Outhouse Studio in Reading – johnmitchellhq.com/it-bites

Fred’s House – Steal the Night

This is a band that will be appearing at Wokingham Festival in August so while we look forward to that, here’s a great track from their Walls and Ceilings EP – fredshousemusic.co.uk

Mississippi Voss – Stranger in Paradise

They describe themselves as an indie-funk duo from Berkshire and they will be appearing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/mississippi.voss