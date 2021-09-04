Relive the sounds of Wokingham Festival thanks to WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

This week, it’s a repeat. But don’t worry, it’s with good reason.

All of the featured artists were so good when they performed at Wokingham Festival last weekend, we had to keep them all in the playlist for another week.

We will be back to adding new tracks next week, so if you have a music event going on or you are an artist with a local connection why not tell us all about it by posting in the chat group at www.facebook.com/groups/wokinghamlovesmusicchat .

You never know, you might find yourself in the playlist sometime.

Have a listen for free at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Next week also sees the return of the gig guide, featuring a round-up of live music events taking place across Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading and surrounding areas.

If you’re hosting a gig, or preparing to play for one, send an email to events@wokingham.today

Fred’s House – Shut Up and Dance

Silky smooth vocals, quality musicianship and a 70’s West Coast inspired folk/rock sound, this band from Cambridge are a perfect band for a summer festival as they proved on Saturday at Wokingham Festival – fredshousemusic.co.uk

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading-based band is back with a stunning new single, featuring an incredible vocal duet from Danny Sorrell and Nicole Johnson – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

What a perfect way to close the festival. This is a great headlining act that creates something unique with their exciting blend of rock ‘n’ roll, funk, soul and roots. The band is a four-piece led by talented singer/songwriter Wille Edwards – www.willeandthebandits.com

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer-songwriter who has played in the area previously and will be returning to appear again this year. He is currently working on a new album being recorded in a new recording studio that he built himself – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Kyros – Rumour

A very prolific international band with local connections and, due to lockdown, they haven’t yet performed any of the tracks live that appeared on their critically acclaimed Celexa Dreams album. That changed this week with their excellent summer tour – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

They were a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line-up and what a great addition they were. The 11 describe themselves as a straight up, no messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty – www.facebook.com/the11uk

The Room – The Golden Ones

The Room are an excellent live band with local connections who were invited back to the festival this year after a brilliant performance in 2019. The band’s bass player, Andy Rowe, was a great host for the day on the Sunday – theroom.band

Flutatious – Glen Row Stomp

A band with an exciting blend of folk, rock and prog who have been busy since restrictions eased with festival appearances at Kozfest, Wickham, Prog for Peart, A New Day and now Wokingham – www.flutatious.co.uk

Third Lung – What is a Life?

Reading-based outfit Third Lung has released a number of quality singles during 2021 and this is one of them. They performed at Wokingham Festival for the first time and showcased those powerful vocals, guitar riffs and melodic choruses – www.thirdlungband.com

Warmrain – Fading Star

Here’s a band who creates beautiful pieces of music with moving lyrics. They started playing live shows before lockdown in support of their debut album, Back Above the Clouds, and despite having put plans on hold they are back and getting very positive reactions – warmrainband.com