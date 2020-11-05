Remembrance at home: honouring the fallen in lockdown with online services

WOKINGHAM Town Council has changed its plans for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day due to a second lockdown starting today.

Working with its partners, the council will be hosting an online two-minute silence at 11am on both Remembrance Sunday, November 8, and Armistice Day, Wednesday, November 11.

These can be accessed from the town council’s social media accounts.

Physical church services have been cancelled, and the Revd Canon David Hodgson of All Saints Church, Wokingham has organised a pre-recorded service which will be online at 3pm on Remembrance Sunday.

Residents can place personal Remembrance crosses on a stand in front of the Town Hall, next to the soldier silhouette.

Crosses are available from Newbury Building Society in Broad Street and McColls newsagent in Peach Street.

But residents are asked to follow new lockdown rules, and only visit the stand with their household or support bubble, keeping two metres from all others.

Wokingham Town Council mayor, councillor Tony Lack said: “It is with a very heavy heart that, following the Government’s announcement to introduce another lockdown, the council has had to reconsider the arrangements for Remembrance in the coming week.

“I am pleased that the community will be able to join an online pre-recorded church service and that they will be able to access a two-minute silence, albeit remotely.

“These are very difficult times for everyone and we know how much marking Remembrance means across our community; while we are unable to be together in our annual acts of Remembrance I am sure you will join me by continuing to hold in our hearts and minds those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We are encouraging everyone to Remember from home, perhaps joining in the silence from your own doorstep and displaying a poppy in your window.”

Four churches from Hurst, Twyford and Ruscombe have joined together for an online service.

St Mary’s Church, Twyford, St Nicholas Church, Hurst, Saint James the Great Ruscombe and Twyford United Reformed Church will be live on YouTube just before 11am.

Scouting and Guiding movement members, local councillors and others are being asked to join in as an online community this year, following the new government lockdown restrictions.

To access the All Saints Church service, visit: www.allsaints wokingham.org.uk/events/wokingham-civic-remembrance-service

To view the Hurst, Twyford and Ruscombe service, visit: www.youtube.com/channel/UCnCAP-9SvIlZJDeIDiA1L7A