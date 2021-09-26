Wokingham.Today

Reminiscing, gardening and baking: Study reveals residents’ top ways to spend time with grandparents

by Charlotte King0
grandparents gardening
Picture: Phillip Goldsberry from Unsplash

BRITONS are rather fond of nostalgia, according to a new study by Gala Bingo.

It has revealed the country’s favourite ways to spend time with their grandparents — and reminiscing on the past is at the top of the list.

Gala Bingo found nearly two thirds (32%) of the country enjoy nostalgic conversations the most, followed by baking, gardening and playing board games.

Dog walking and trips to the beach were also some firm favourites.

Andre Radmall, author of the study and psychotherapist, said the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is “immensely important”.

“Spending time with each other provides innumerable benefits for both,” he says. “Grandchildren can learn from the experience of grandparents, passing on their wisdom through to adulthood which can be a rewarding and meaningful experience for grandchildren.”

Karina Adrian, from Gala Bingo, adds: “It’s really great to see the nation’s appreciation and love we share for our grandparents.

“There are so many shared experiences between a grandparent and their grandchild, with this research reflecting just how much of a positive impact the bonds with our grandparents can have on us as adults.

“We hope this research has inspired people to spend some quality time with their grandparents this week and reminisce on good times spent with them.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

A celebration of food: Reading Town Meal still taking place next month, just in a very different way

Phil Creighton

Disruption caused by burst water main in Rectory Road

Jess Warren

PLASTIC FREE HOME: Are our supermarkets doing enough?

David Lamont
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.