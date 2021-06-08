Reservist becomes chief nurse at Berkshire NHS trust

A NEW chief nurse has been appointed at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Eamonn Sullivan, who was previously chief nurse at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, replaces Caroline Ainslie who retired last week after nine years with the trust.

Chief executive Steve McManus said: “Firstly I’d like to pay tribute to the fantastic work Caroline Ainslie has done with the trust.

“She’ll be a very hard act to follow but I know the extensive experience, expertise and knowledge Eamonn brings to the role will be invaluable to us as we continue and develop the work being done here.”

Mr McManus said Mr Sullivan will play a key role in helping shape the future direction of the trust to ensure patients and staff have the best modern, cutting edge facilities and services.

“There’s a real appetite for progress and development at the RBFT and this, coupled with the trust’s great work around staff inclusivity, wellbeing and achievement makes it a really great place to be,” Mr Sullivan said. “I’m looking forward to working with the trust teams to further enhance and expand the healthcare services being provided for the local community.”

Mr Sullivan was at the Royal Marsden for four years and last year was seconded to be the director of nursing at the NHS Nightingale London and later in the year chief nurse for testing at NHS Test and Trace.

Mr Sullivan is also a reservist in the Army Medical Services and has served as a nursing officer in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In the days before taking on his new role, he was awarded an MBE for his services to nursing.

Before Ms Ainslie left the trust she received a Gold Award for nursing excellence from the chief nursing officer of England, Ruth May.