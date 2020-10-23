Resident views wanted over Woodley precept rise

WOODLEY residents are being asked for their opinions over the town council precept.

This is the sum of money added to council tax bills to help pay for services run by Woodley Town Council, including parks and detached youth work. It also helps pay for the allotments on Reading Road, the Garden of Remembrance, and venues such as The Oakwood Centre and Coronation Hall.

Other services run by the town council include bus shelters, the public toilet by Waitrose, street lighting, noticeboards and public seating. The precept money also helps fund community events and activities.

Like many councils, it is facing a funding shortfall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes income from room hire.

It had expected to receive around £763,000 from its facilities but this is now thought to be around £200,000. As a result, it will cover some of this shortfall from its reserves, but will look to increase the precept in the next financial year to replenish its back-up fund and cover the lost income.

Woodley already has the highest council tax precept in the borough and is currently asking residents for their views. A survey has been launched with four options.

The cheapest option – 43p per weekor £22.36 a year extra – would see some services closed. At 65p a week/£33.80 a year some services would operate at a reduced level. The third option, of 87p a week or £45.24 a year, would see most services continue in their current form.

The final option, £1.09 a week or £56.68 a year, would see services continue as they currently do.

The town council is hoping to receive as many responses as possible.

Cllr Keith Baker, who leads Woodley Town Council, said that the survey was necessary now as plans need to be made for budgets, but the final decisions wouldn’t be made until next year. The coronavirus is causing uncertainty as to what is around the corner and the figures suggested in the survey are just potential outcomes.

“No one knows what will happen between now and next May, we just don’t know,” he said.

“We are anticipating some hard decisions. This survey enables us to get a feel (for residents’ views).”

Cllr Baker had been encouraged by the response to date, but hoped for more people to come forward: “We absolutely do want to hear from you,” he said.

For more details, or to take part in the survey, log on to www.woodley.gov.uk/financial-covid-19