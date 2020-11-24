Residents invited to Covid analysis study

RESIDENTS are being asked to help monitor the spread and impact of the coronavirus in relation to restrictions.

The Virus Watch study aims to understand how Covid-19 spreads throughout communities.

Funded by the National Institute for Health Research and led by University College London (UCL), the study will collect information from more than 40,000 people in England and Wales by March 2021.

It will use data to assess how effective national and local restrictions are at preventing the spread of the virus.

“Attempts to control the spread of Covid-19 have led to severe disruption,” said Professor Andrew Hayward from UCL.

“We need people from all walks of life to join our study to help us understand how effective different Covid-19 restrictions are and to understand the impact on people’s lives.”

After signing up, volunteers are asked to fill out an online questionnaire alongside completing weekly and monthly surveys, and swab tests if they become symptomatic.

For more information, visit: www.nihr.ac.uk/covid-studies