Residents invited to free International Women’s Day event with Women’s Equality Party

The virtual event will run on Thursday. Picture: Pixy

THE READING and Wokingham branch of the Women’s Equality Party is hosting a free event to mark International Women’s Day.

On Thursday, March 11, the group will host a free evening of discussion, which will include  the challenges and discrimination experienced by women of colour.

Louise Timlin, leader of the local group, said: “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the achievements of women around the world. 

“We’re very fortunate to have these three fantastic women speakers at our Reading and Wokingham branch event this year.”

Speakers include:

  • Christine Dean, the deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party, lawyer and candidate for the London Assembly 2021
  • Karima Moustafa, sociology student, founder of Bracknell Against Racism Group and organiser of the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Wokingham last year
  • Mata Durkin, democracy and campaigns coordinator at Bournemouth University’s Students’ Union

A question and answer session will take place at the end of the talks.

The event starts at 7.30pm and lasts an hour.

To register for a free ticket, visit Eventbrite UK’s website and search for International Women’s Day, Reading and Wokingham or visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-womens-day-2021-reading-and-wokingham-tickets-140639662015

For more information, email: readingandwokingham@womensequality.org.uk

