A PICNIC later this month aims to help connect the community.

Reading Interfaith group is hosting its first public event of the year, on Sunday, July 25.

The interfaith picnic will be held at King’s Meadow, off Napier Road.

Attendees should bring their own picnic, hand sanitiser and games.

Organisers have asked everyone to refrain from hugging or kissing others outside their household, and use the available space when setting up.

There is pay and display parking, and public toilets.