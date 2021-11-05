Residents invited to share views on new Shinfield Road cycle route

THE BOROUGH council is asking people to share their views on active travel.

It has launched the second phase of its consultation on cycling and walking improvements on Shinfield Road.

The proposal forms part of the council’s Active Travel scheme, and includes a fully segregated cycle route and new pedestrian crossings.

The survey follows an initial consultation on sustainable transport in the summer which saw nearly 1,000 responses.

It showed Shinfield Road as the preferred option out of four schemes suggested by Reading Borough Council.

The proposed cycle route runs along Shinfield Road, between Christchurch Green and Shinfield Rise, to link south Reading and the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

It also links the University of Reading with the town centre.

Cllr Tony Page, lead councillor for strategic environment, planning and transport, has encouraged residents to have their say on the project.

“It has never been more important to create realistic alternatives to the private car, both in terms of tackling congestion for road users and air quality for the residents and local communities who live on key routes,” he said.

“I would urge residents, road users, local businesses and organisations, to make time to look at the proposals online and comment or visit the drop-in exhibition and ask any questions of the team before feeding back their thoughts.”

The proposals were developed to provide flexible travel options following the pandemic.

Reading Borough Council said it is preparing for a drop in peak hour traffic as more residents switch to sustainable modes of transport.

The project will be funded by a £1 million grant secured from the Department for Transport last year, to improve cycling, walking and public transport in the borough.

The public can share their views on the Shinfield Road proposals until Monday, December 6.

People can also view the proposals in person and talk to members of the project team at the University of Reading’s Sports Park Pavilion on Tuesday, November 16 between 3:30pm and 7:30pm.

A statutory consultation on Traffic Regulation Orders will also be held next year, following the latest consultation.

Construction of the cycleway is set to begin in 2022.

For more information, visit: www.reading.gov.uk/activetravel