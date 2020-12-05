Wokingham.Today

Residents invited to take part in Earley Nativity Trail

by Phil Creighton0
Picture: drehkopp via Pixabay

BACK in the 1970s, The Angels sang Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again – now, in the 21st century, faces will be spotting angels across Earley.

Homes across the town are being invited to create an angel and place it in their front window.

Pictures of the finished designs can be sent to a special Facebook page launched by churches in Earley, and they create a trail that families can enjoy finding this festive season.

The churches – Earley St Peter’s, Park URC and Anderson Baptist Church – are also organising a nativity trail from Saturday, December 12, giving families a chance to explore the Christmas story.

For more details, search for Earley Nativity Trail on Facebook.

