Residents left shocked over ‘poison’ spray plan for park

RESIDENTS of Montague Park say they are concerned a second round of “carcinogenic poison” will be sprayed on their neighbouring meadow, killing hordes of wildlife.

Edward Bentley, who moved to the new-build estate five years ago, said he was distraught last year when David Wilson Homes’ contractors embarked on a weed killing mission in the nearby fields.

The SANG, a suitable alternative natural greenspace designated for people’s enjoyment, was ploughed up last summer, and sprayed with glyphosate.

The chemical, identified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Working Group as a probable carcinogen, will be sprayed in mass at the back of the park again this year, on land next to the woodland occupied by roe deer — a protected species.

Across the site, nearby residents have spotted hedgehogs, also a protected species.

David Wilson Homes said the chemical spray is “unlikely” to impact the wildlife, but residents have been left unconvinced.

Mr Bentley, whose family bought a dog after moving to the area, said: “Last summer there was a giant tractor with a tank on the back of it spraying glyphosate across the SANG.

“And they completely ploughed it up, as though they were going to plant a field of corn.

“The roe deer completely panicked – there were terrified deer running through the estate. They must have been wondering where their home had gone.”

Mr Bentley said he thinks David Wilson Homes have “zero competence” after their contractor rendered the SANG unusable for months last year.

“I was incredibly shocked and disappointed,” he said. “Wokingham is meant to be one of the best places in England, and this is how you manage green spaces – are you kidding?”

After the SANG was ploughed, the contractor did not plant any of the planned wildflower seeds. A year on, thistles and weeds have grown across the land, pushing the developer to start the whole process again, including more glyphosate spraying.

Liberal Democrat town councillor for Wescott East, Cllr Peter Dennis, said he contacted the borough council on behalf of residents to push for a better method.

He said: “The residents don’t want the same experience as last year.

“Cllr Maria Gee and I have raised the residents’ concerns with WBC officers, and they have agreed to contact the contractor directly and ensure they’re taking the right action.

“I feel from our perspective, we’ve done everything we can by raising the red flag.”

A spokesperson for the borough council said they are aware of residents’ concerns and spoken to the developer about them.

They said: “We have agreed with the developers that the work they do to manage weeds will not harm mammals, such as deer and hedgehogs.

“They will be using a chemical spray, glyphosate, to control the weeds so that the wildflower meadow can successfully establish.

“To protect both wildlife and nearby residents, the developer has agreed to only spray in mass at the back portion of the park, near the railway side.

“For the front portion of the park, near the houses, they will not spray in mass. In addition, the green edges of the park will not be sprayed to allow hedgehogs and other small mammals space to take cover, forage, etc.

“The developer will be sending residents an information leaflet to inform them of this work prior to the start of the work.”

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes Southern said that the protection of wildlife at the Montague Park development is a priority.

They confirmed that works have been agreed in consultation with Wokingham Borough Council and include the spraying of weeds.

They said: “The area will then be cultivated and sown with a seed mixture of grass and wild flowers in accordance with the approved scheme to create a habitat that will benefit local wildlife.

“The existing tree and shrub planting within the area of open space being prepared will be retained and, together with the existing hedgerows and woodland on the perimeters, will provide refuges for wildlife during the seeding works.

“Our ecology consultant has advised that hedgehogs generally take shelter in woodlands or under hedges during the day rather than within areas of open space so are unlikely to be impacted by the landscape operations.”

But Mr Bentley has contested this, after taking a picture of a hedgehog out in the main field of the SANG during the daytime. And other residents say they have been left unimpressed with the response.

Jane Davenport, who also lives in the housing estate said she was shocked and upset when the council and David Wilson Homes’ said the “probable carcinogen” will not harm animals.

She said: “The fact that the contractors are still intending on spraying glyphosate across the entire meadow is entirely unacceptable to us.

“We would prefer if the meadow was left as it is rather than poison whatever wildlife resides there.

“There is no way you can guarantee wildlife will not be harmed when indiscriminately spraying, regardless as to whether or not a border close to hedgerows is maintained. Animals cannot simply up and leave to find somewhere else to live instantly.”

She added: “Glyphosate while wet is harmful to any creature it comes in to contact with, this is a fact, at the very least it causes gastrointestinal problems, at worst it is linked with cancer, this is at a time when creatures are busy foraging and eating, getting ready for winter hibernation.

“All of their ecosystem will be destroyed and food sources eradicated. Glyphosate is not selective in its destruction, it kills every bit ofvegetation it comes into contact with.”

The British Hedgehogs Preservation Society states that developers should avoid using chemicals to manage SANGs, with a move to organic land management instead.

The society advises that “toxicity levels can build up in animals like hedgehogs, and vital food sources are removed from the ecosystem”.

Ms Davenport also said she believes the chemical spraying action breaks the law under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, due to the hedgehogs being legally protected.