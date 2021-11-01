Residents plan rally to combat violence in Reading

RESIDENTS across Reading will join forces to ‘reclaim the night’ next month.

On Friday, December 3, the Reading and District Labour Party is hosting a march and rally to call for safer streets.

On social media, it wrote: “We are campaigning for an end to violence against women and gendered violence in all its forms.”

The Reclaim the Night march will feature local and national speakers.

The Party has encouraged attendees to bring torches and placards, and said people do not need to be party members to get involved.

The group will meet in Queens Walk between 6:15pm and 6:30pm before walking to the old Town Square.

The rally forms part of the national Reclaim the Night campaign, which launched in London in 2004 to protest male violence against women.

For more information, search for ‘Reading and District Labour Party’ on Facebook.