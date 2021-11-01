Wokingham.Today

Residents plan rally to combat violence in Reading

by Charlotte King0
reclaim the night
The 'Reclaim the Night' campaign was launched to tackle gendered violence across the country Picture: Brianna Santellan from Unsplash

RESIDENTS across Reading will join forces to ‘reclaim the night’ next month.

On Friday, December 3, the Reading and District Labour Party is hosting a march and rally to call for safer streets.

On social media, it wrote: “We are campaigning for an end to violence against women and gendered violence in all its forms.”

The Reclaim the Night march will feature local and national speakers.

The Party has encouraged attendees to bring torches and placards, and said people do not need to be party members to get involved.

The group will meet in Queens Walk between 6:15pm and 6:30pm before walking to the old Town Square.

The rally forms part of the national Reclaim the Night campaign, which launched in London in 2004 to protest male violence against women.

For more information, search for ‘Reading and District Labour Party’ on Facebook.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

UTC Reading principal celebrates Year 11 pupils as they take the next step

Charlotte King

Fresh hope for MP’s campaign to save Reading Gaol

Phil Creighton

Join Gwenifer for Down at the Abbey today

Charlotte King
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.