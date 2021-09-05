Residents rally against 5G phone mast plan for Norreys Avenue

A PETITION has been created against a 5G phone mast for Wokingham.

Mobile phone operator Three is looking to build a 15m-high mast off Norreys Avenue, on Ashridge Road, and has submitted a prior approval application to the council.

But Cllr Rachel Burgess, Labour councillor for Norreys, said the location is inappropriate, being near two schools and hundreds of houses.

“It is ridiculous that other sites have been rejected, as they are too close

to houses, but somehow this site, which is right outside a row of houses, is deemed acceptable – that’s double standards.

“It is also on a lovely patch of grass with a variety of trees which creates a green oasis in the heart of a densely packed residential area that will be ruined by this mast and all the associated infrastructure.

“The mast is 15 metres tall and will totally spoil this area, overshadowing the houses and trees, and the base cabinets are extensive and take up a lot of children’s play space.”

The councillor has teamed up with residents who are concerned the mast will overshadow their properties.

NO TO MAST HERE: Adrian Salter, Cllr Rachel Burgess and Georgia Watts

Resident Georgia Watts, who lives in one of the houses next to the mast site, is outraged by the proposals.

She said: “It’s not right that this mast will be so close to our houses.

“When we look out of our windows our view will be blighted by a

15-metre mast and all the surrounding cabinets, which will ruin this

lovely area of grass and trees.

“I see children playing here all the time, as well as lots of people walking through this area, and it will be totally spoiled by this mast.”

Another resident who lives nearby, Kiara Maher, also objects.

“Having a 5G mast so close to our house is not only an eyesore but has been proven to devalue a house price, and deter interested parties from making offers,” she said.

“We don’t want or need this 5G mast so close to our houses, especially when Wokingham Borough have failed to outline proof as to how safe they are.”

Cllr Burgess said cabinets on the verge could also lead to a loss of parking spaces, if residents cannot open their car doors.

“I don’t doubt the need for the infrastructure but this location is just wrong,” she added.

Cllr Burgess said it is not her job to suggest another location and wants Three to consider other sites again.

Consultation on the proposed mast ends on Wednesday, September 8.

The application number is 212776.

www.wokingham.gov.uk/planning