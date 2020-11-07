Residents set up spooktacular Hallowe’en trails across towns

IT’S BEEN a year we will never forget – and Hallowe’en is no exception.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families cancelled their annual trick or treat outings this year, and instead marked Hallowe’en by making a new tradition.

Across the borough, special trails were set up in villages and communities to make sure children could still take part – and they proved to be extremely popular.

Here is a reflection on some of the community Hallowe’en events which ran this year.

Spencers Wood and Three Mile Cross Hallowe’en Trail

A spooky scarecrow trail was put on in Spencers Wood and Three Mile Cross, organised by Jennie King.

Picture: Jennie King

She says she was inspired to organise the event after seeing a lot of confusion about trick or treating on social media – and she used it as an opportunity to raise some money, too.

“It started off as something quite small and grew very quickly,” Jennie said.

“I can’t believe how many people were coming down the road, following the trail.

“And there are already loads of people saying they’re interested in doing it again next year, so I think I’ve got myself in now to arrange an annual event.”

The trail saw houses put out scarecrows and pumpkins which people then had to venture out and find.

Picture: Jennie King

It gave children a chance to get all dressed up, and Jennie made sure to organise an array of prizes to keep the momentum going.

From the best scarecrow to the biggest family effort, there was a range of prizes from local sponsors, including a family voucher to Beale Park and discounts at Joy Café.

“I loved the idea of having prizes. It added a little something extra and definitely pushed people forward to aim high,” she said.

Jennie also managed to turn the event into a fundraiser to help renovate Spencers Wood Village Hall.

“I knew that the hall had a lot of fundraising events planned for this year in order to do some much needed renovation,” she said.

“So I set up a JustGiving page so that people could give something back from taking part in the Hallowe’en trail.”

Picture: Jennie King

Initially, Jennie aimed to raise £250 for the village hall, but the community has come together and managed to raise more than £600.

“None of it would have happened without the support of everyone,” Jennie added.

“What’s definitely come from coronavirus is community cohesion and working together.”

Earley Hallowe’en Hunt

An events organiser from Earley was also busy putting together a Hallowe’en Hunt – and it attracted over 5,000 people.

Sally Evans began arranging a Hallowe’en trail in September and it quickly grew in size, expanding to cover Woodley, Lower Earley and Winnersh too.

Picture: Donna New

“I thought it went absolutely amazing,” she said. “I think everybody’s efforts were incredible and I’m so proud.”

The Earley Hallowe’en Hunt had families follow a series of local trails to find haunted houses in their neighbourhoods, much like the Spencers Wood scarecrow trail.

And the community response was so great that Sally plans to do it all again next year, too.

Picture: Chloe Hughes

“I’ve learnt a lot of lessons and there are some things I’d like to introduce next year to be able to keep it going,” the organiser said.

“I want to make sure that nobody has to miss out, soI’m definitely interested in doing it again next year.”

Twyford Hallowe’en Hunt

A Twyford resident arranged a Hallowe’en Hunt – and it went down a treat with the village community.

Rebecca Meuuwissen hosted a similar event to the Hallowe’en trails in Spencers Wood and Earley, and has already been asked to make it into an annual event.

Picture: Steve Smythe

“I’m absolutely exhausted,” Rebecca said, “but the event was really well received.

“The most positive thing that came out of it was the consensus that the village wants to continue celebrating Hallowe’en this way.”

According to Rebecca, over 130 houses took part in the Twyford Hallowe’en Hunt, decorating their homes for children to find last weekend.

Picture: Steve Smyth

And due the nature of the event and the fact that people could register their interest online, more people were involved in Twyford’s Hallowe’en activities than usual.

“For people who live a bit more remotely, it was great because we could point people in the direction of houses so that they could join in, too,” Rebecca added. “All in all, it was great.

“We didn’t have any negativity, there was no mischief making.It was really awesome.”