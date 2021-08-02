Residents turn to tech to help reduce NHS load

WOKINGHAM residents will turn to tech to reduce pressure on the NHS, a study has revealed.

Research by OnePoll for the Organisation for the Review of Care and Health Apps (ORCHA) found the majority of people in the South East are open to using healthcare in a new way.

After surveying 2,000 people in the region, OnePoll found nearly three quarters (71%) of the region’s residents are willing to consider using health apps.

It also found more than half (57%) of people think doctors should be able to prescribe apps as they do medicine.

OnePoll said health apps are software that help people monitor and track symptoms, raises awareness of conditions, and supports lifestyle changes.

Dr Lloyd Humphreys, managing director of ORCHA, said: “Using health apps is only part of the answer to our future healthcare, but there’s increasing evidence that the more we citizens embrace technology and the self-management of our health, the more we will help ourselves and our NHS.”

According to Dr Humphreys, research has shown breathing apps can help users correct 98% of inhaler errors, while cancer apps can reduce A&E admissions by 38%.

