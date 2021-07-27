Restoring The Rose: historic inn aims to open in October

WORK to restore The Rose, a historic Wokingham town-centre pub, is continuing, with a view to opening in October.

Based in Market Place, The Rose is a Grade II listed building and owners The Oakman Group said they will fuse the best of the old with the new, including restoring fireplaces inside and creating a new steel and timber staircase leading to a private dining room upstairs.

Food will be a big part of The Rose’s offering, with a theatre-style kitchen, complete with a wood-fired pizza oven and a Josper charcoal grill. Menus run from breakfast through to dinner and meals can be eaten in the bar, a dining room, a new conservatory or its alfresco terrace.

Pub manager Will Upton is working round the clock to ensure the pub can reopen and cope with the pressures caused by covid. But he is happy things are on track and with the way in which the project is coming on.

“This has been a wonderful voyage of discovery. For example, we have found old fireplaces which are being fully restored and we’ve replaced several areas with reclaimed timbers that had been damaged historically in several fires,” he said.

“Passers-by will have spotted the many craftsmen, joiners, and other building trades hard at work, and this is a crucial time for the project if we’re to pour our first pint in early October.”

This is not the first time that Oakman has taken on a building with heritage and given it a new lease of life.

The company’s property director Malcolm Schooling said that the aim for The Rose is to harmonise the historic with the modern, creating a sustainable future for a landmark building. This includes sourcing materials and using traditional materials throughout, including brick, wood panelling, and restored plasterwork, to highlight the historical influences in Oakman’s restoration plans.

“One of the central elements is a new steel and glass extension, which is a vital part of the design that will maintain the sense of the historic courtyard and allow the original buildings to be viewed from within the new restaurant,” Mr Schooling said.

“We’re all thrilled that the project is now fully underway, and we hope that the people of Wokingham will approve of our careful restoration that is breathing new life into this prominent and significant building in the heart of the town.”

Another feature will be the opening of the first floor, and it will have a large bay window that overlooks Market Place. It will have its own bar making it perfect for weddings, meetings and private celebrations.

“With The Rose being a new addition to the Oakman family, and since the town was called Oakingham for almost two centuries, we felt it appropriate to name it The Oak Room,” Mr Schooling said.

The Proposed Courtyard of The Rose Inn. Picture: Oakman Group

The company is seeking to employ 30 people in full- and part-time roles for The Rose, which is intended to be a flagship for the group. It will hold a recruitment event on Saturday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 17.

Mr Upton said that the company seeks to invest in its staff and cites The Rose’s head chef as an example of this: Matt Allen was previously the deputy head chef at The Royal Foresters in Ascot.

“He is looking for four Apprentices to join his team of 10,” he said.

And for Oakman’s CEO, Dermot King, The Rose is going to be an integral part of its operation, with Mr Upton the right man at the helm.

“Wokingham is gaining a good reputation as a food and entertainment destination and with our prominent position in the town, we are looking forward to playing our part in enriching its culture and vibrancy for both visitors and the local community,” he said.

The Rose has applied for an alcohol licence. It means the pub will be able to serve alcohol from 8am until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 11pm Sunday to Thursday.

For more details, log on to: www.oakmaninnsrecruitment.co.uk