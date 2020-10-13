Resurfacing programme in store for Wokingham borough

A NEW programme of road resurfacing across the borough will begin later this month.

Wokingham Borough Council is investing £800,000 in the scheme, which will see 12 key travel routes receive some TLC.

It is part of an £8 million project to improve the road network over the coming year.

So far, the council has resurfaced nearly 100 roads. The council said that many of the most disruptive locations being completed during the lockdown months when roads were quieter, including the Showcase Roundabout in Winersh.

This new round will run up to the end of the year and will be full resurfacing works, removing top layers of a road and replacing with new material.

Wokingham Borough Council said that the focus will be on some of the most-used roads including Rushey Way in Earley, Headley Road and Crockhamwell Road in Woodley, Nine Mile Ride in Finchampstead and Baskingstoke Road in Spencers Wood/Swallowfield.

Roads have been selected by the council’s highways team by identifying the areas most in need of attention after continual surveying and inspection producing a condition scoring system.

“Improving road surfaces is something we know is a top priority for our residents and our extensive programme for this year continues through the autumn,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“Ensuring residents can have smooth journeys on safe roads, whether in their vehicles, on public transport or by cycling, means keeping surfaces in a good condition.

“Officers continue to inspect and monitor all roads across Wokingham Borough and this shapes where the work is taking place. Roads such as Nine Mile Ride, Rushey Way and Crockhamwell Road are vital for being able to get around the borough easily, but also reflect where work is most needed based on our information.”

Work is planned overnight between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption for key strategic locations. Some daytime work will take place and this will be off-peak, between 9.30am and 4pm.

Residents who live on streets where works are taking place will receive letters notifying them in advance and signs will be placed on streets where work is happening.

And there is more promised for motorists in coming months. WBC says that it is investing £20 million on tackling congestion, and will also bring new or improved park and ride car parks to the borough along with other services.

For more details, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk/roadworks-and-outdoor-maintenance/roadworks-androad-maintenance/pothole-and-road-repairs-schedule.

Details of road closures will be available on www.one.network