Resurfacing will make journeys smooth

THE COUNCIL will refurbish more than 60 roads over the coming year in an effort to “keep the borough moving smoothly”.

It recently revealed its £4.8 million resurfacing programme, which will see 67 roads improved throughout Wokingham borough.

Some key transport routes will be subject to resurfacing work, including Reading Road in Winnersh, Lower Earley Way, and Denmark Street in Wokingham.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We have an unwavering commitment to invest in our road network, with £13 million invested or earmarked for spending on maintenance across the borough over the last few years.

“We know our motorists and cyclists expect their journeys around the borough to be smooth and keeping our roads maintained to a high standard helps us to do this.

“But they also expect journeys to be smooth even when we’re carrying out these improvements,

so we work overnight or off-peak during the day to ensure we aren’t disrupting journeys on key routes.”

The borough council said the 67 roads have been chosen based on surveys conducted by its highways team, and it has selected the routes “most in need of attention”.

A full list of the roads being worked on can be read in the annual maintenance programme 2021-22 (PDF document).

In total, there will be 28 full resurfacing projects, 20 surface dressing schemes, and

19 microasphalt schemes.

The council will also arrange footway repairs in 14 different sites which are yet to be announced.

The latest project is part of its £124 million major highways programme and over the last two financial years, the council has worked on more than 220 roads.

The latest round of resurfacing work will be conducted in phases throughout the financial year, with the first phase beginning in May.

Council contractors will work overnight between 8am and 6pm, and during off-peak hours between 9.30am and 4pm. Residents living on streets where works are taking place will be notified in advance.

For more information, visit Wokingham Borough Council’s website, www.Wokingham.gov.uk