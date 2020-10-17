The Wokingham Paper

Resurfacing work begins at Heathlake

WORK has begun to resurface the Heathlake car park.

The new sealed tarmac surface will replace its pothole-ridden predecessor, which led to temporary closures when the water levels got too much.

There will also be some cycle parking installed. The car park, off Nine Mile Ride between Heathlands Road and New Wokingham Road, will be closed for around two weeks.

Cllr Angus Ross, councillor for Wokingham Without, said in a statement: “Co-operation between the borough and parish councils has found a solution to the continual surfacing problems to this car park.

“I am delighted that the parish council has agreed to fund the resurfacing and I look forward to seeing a safer, durable surface as well as bike racks for those visiting our wonderful nature reserve at Heathlake.”

