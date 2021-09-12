Reuse: Council will no longer collect black recycling boxes

FIND A way to reuse the old black recycling boxes, says the borough council.

From Monday, October 4, waste contractor Veolia will no longer collect recycling from the black boxes, instead picking it up from the green recycling bags.

The council has decided not to collect the boxes, as it would cost £100,000 to do so.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at the borough council, said: “Our residents have been really creative with their old black boxes and, when we looked closely at the environmental and financial cost of collecting them all, it just did not seem a sensible thing to do.

“We are allowing our residents to keep their old black boxes and find alternative uses.”

Ideas for reusing the boxes include storage, planters, storing glass for the bottle bank or creating a shelter for hedgehogs.

There is a Facebook group called Wokingham Borough black box rehoming hub where residents can give their boxes to schools, companies, nurseries, or anyone else that might want them.

Anyone wanting to recycle the boxes can take them to the Reading or Bracknell re3 recycling centres, which can recycle rigid plastic.