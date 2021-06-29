Revamp plans for Finchampstead pub

A PUB is hoping to expand its outdoor area to become more accessible for its customers.

The Greyhound pub, on Longwater Road, Finchampstead, has applied to refurbish parts of its premises.

Owned by Greene King Brewing, the pubs’ changes will include an addition of bi-fold doors at the rear of the building, which will be kept closed during controlled entertainment.

It has also applied for licensing of a small outdoors area outside the bar area for alcohol to be sold.

External elevations and a new pergola to provide covered outside seating is also due to be added.

The opening hours and licensable activities will remain the same.

Representation to the application should be made in writing by Thursday, July, 8 2021 to the West Berkshire Council Licensing Authority, Newbury.

Emails should be sent to licensing@wokingham.gov.uk

For more details on the application, visit wokingham.gov.uk