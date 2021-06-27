Revamped church opens doors for Crwothrone community

CHURCH visitors were welcomed with open arms for its first Sunday service last month.

Crowthorne Baptist Church, on Crowthorne High Street, finally reopened its doors on Saturday, May 22, for its open day event, before worshippers could return on the Sunday.

After 16 months of renovation work, the church greeted visitors with live music performed in The Heart room and members on hand to talk about the fellowship’s plans for the future.

The church said it welcomed a steady stream of visitors. Many passers in the village were interested to see the refurbished building.

Following the open day event, on Sunday, May 23 the church also held its first live Sunday service.

With covid-safety measures in place, the church welcomed 50 people into the building to enjoy its first service since the pandemic began.

The Ark Pre-school, will also be returning to the church’s premises in September.

Parents and families of the pre-school came along to support church members at their Sunday service.

A recording of the service was also made for those who wished to view it from home.

Church pastor, the Revd Kevin Mills, said they all had a “great” open day.

He added: “It was a true blessing to see people in the community taking some interest in the building, it gave us a sense of happiness as we talked about what our desire is for the church and how it can be used for the people around us.”

Mr Mills explained he received comments from guests on how warm and comfortable the space felt.

He said: “We had some people who came to our service for the first time which was very encouraging, a lot of the congregation was moved and were thanking God for what he has provided for us.

“I truly believe that the church building should be a place where anyone can come and feel welcomed and accepted and we look forward to the plans God has for us here at Crowthorne Baptist Church.”

For more information, visit crowthornebaptist.org.uk