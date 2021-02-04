REVEALED: Three new names for Shinfield’s The Black Boy – which one will you choose?

THREE new names are being suggested for a Shinfield pub – and residents are being asked to vote for their favourite.

Last month, we revealed that The Black Boy is to be renamed by owners Greene King, following a review. The company says that due to racist connotations it will change all three of its pubs with that name, as well as a pub called The Black’s Head in Wirksworth, near Matlock.

Now it has drawn up a shortlist after consulting with community groups and pub operators The Barons Pub Company.

The three names – The Shinfield Arms, The King’s Rest and The Merry Monarch – are open to an online vote via SurveyMonkey, with the closing date of Wednesday, February 10.

Greene King Pub Partners managing director Wayne Shurvinton thanked people for their suggestions.

“We believe all these names stand the pub in good stead for the future so that when it reopens after the current lockdown it can continue proudly serving Shinfield customers for years to come,” he said.

“We have received a lot of feedback on our decision and we always knew that changing a pub name would attract a range of views, however it is clear that there is a perception that the name ‘Black Boy’ is linked with racism today and we want to make this positive change for the better as we work towards making Greene King a truly anti-racist organisation.”

And Clive Price, from Barons Pub Company, added: “We are looking forward to seeing the votes come in and would encourage you to place your vote and share the link.

“More than anything, we are looking forward to being open soon to welcome all our lovely customers back again.

“I am sure we will have a fantastic spring and summer in our newly named pub and we can’t wait to get the beer flowing and the kitchen in full swing.”

People are invited to vote for their preferred choice by going to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/8N78FTB and selecting the name they would like to see given to the pub.

The stories behind the new name for The Black Boy

The Shinfield Arms

A name that calls out the pub’s location at the heart of a historic village, as the team look forward to reopening the pub’s doors after current restrictions are lifted so they can continue its proud tradition of warmly welcoming people from the village and beyond.

The King’s Rest

King Charles I is reported to have stayed in Shinfield when seeking to relieve The Siege of Reading during the English Civil War, and is reported to have stayed at a house close to where the pub is located today. Renaming the pub The King’s Rest would be a nod to this piece of history where the village was a resting place for the king.

The Merry Monarch

Some historians say that the pub name Black Boy is a reference to King Charles II and was a name given to pubs and taverns by his supporters during the English Civil War.

The Merry Monarch is another nickname that was given to King Charles II and so this name would reinforce the link to King Charles II.