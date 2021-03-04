REVIEW: A flair for flavour with a story to tell

Turmeric Tales

Collection Only

Fridays and Saturdays

Crowthorne

facebook.com/turmerictalesbyanu

Turmeric Tales was set up during lockdown in 2020 by Anu, a passionate chef with a real flair for flavour.

Prior to focusing on the new venture, Anu worked with The Beehive in Waltham St Lawrence, and ran curry nights in local pubs.

Every Monday, a new menu is released on Facebook with lots of delicious options, including lots of vegetarian ones. This variety means that what we reviewed may be different from what is available when you order.

COLOURFUL: A platter from Turmeric Tales is pleasing to look at – and eat

The Chilli Chicken starter was a wonderful Indo-Chinese dish that boasted a wonderful combination of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. The chicken was crispy, and cooked with bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce and soya sauce.

The Dal Tadka main option was a delicious lentil dish with a range of subtle herbs and spices, and was the perfect compliment to the naan bread which was cooked to perfection.

Alongside this was a Baingan Bharhta. This is a vegetarian main dish that is prepared by mincing aubergine that has been grilled over charcoal and then cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and array of spices.

This was really good to have alongside the Jeera (cumin) rice which was full of flavour.

The Bhindi Masala (Okra) is a drier dish, making it a lovely compliment to the others that were more curry-based.

The Okra was melt-in-the-mouth, and the herbs and spices that it was seasoned with really complemented it.

The Punjabi chicken was a curry-based main course, a tomato-based sauce packed full of aromatic seasoning, it was delicious.

Served with the meal was a fresh mint chutney, a brilliant contrast to the spicier tastes.

Currently, the Turmeric Tales operation runs out of Crowthorne on a pick-up only basis, and really recreates the fine dining Indian experience in your own home.

To have a look at the current offerings, search for “Turmeric Tales” on Facebook, or follow this link www.facebook.com/turmerictalesbyanu.

TANYA MULLIN