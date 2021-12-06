REVIEW: A walk round Reading’s festive Twilight Trail

We visited the The Biscuit Town Twilight Trail in the Forbury Gardens and Abbey Ruins to have a look.

It’s back for its second year, to bring some festive delight and light to the town centre.

Its theme this year is Biscuit Town, and gives the history of Huntley and Palmers biscuit factory.

The accompanying leaflet is great for young people (or any age group) to learn some of the history of Reading. Did you know no other country in the world eats more biscuits than Britain?

It was busy when we arrived, so we had to queue for a while to get in.

There’s also an Apres Ski Bar with a fire pit, for roasting marshmallows, alongside other bars and food outlets.

There are some delightful heated little chalets too, but these must be pre-booked, something we found out to our dismay.

The route around the trial is based on a journey through Huntley and Palmers.

It starts with some ingredients and a psychedelic Maiwand Lion.

We came across some Victorian characters talking biscuits, but unfortunately they didn’t have any Custard Creams or Bourbons on them.

There’s some beautiful recorded carols being sung as you head up on Forbury Hill, the voices are children from many of Reading’s primary schools.

There’s a chance for people to design a biscuit (well, a wooden Christmas decoration) and hang them on the fences. It was cute watching our young attendee enjoy doing that.

There’s bubbles and smoke bellowing around the fountain, but we’re not sure if we could smell a biscuit smell though?

On the way to the Abbey Ruins, the musical light-up stepping stones, that were there last year are back and are great fun.

It was a bit of a pinch point for queueing though and you feel you have to rush through it.

We then ventured into the Abbey Ruins, which was really cool to see it all lit up with various projections, bubble lights and a UV area that made for some spooky looking selfies.

On the final journey through distribution and going global, there’s a chance for some face-in-the-hole photo fun, making you look like a biscuit. Our favourite was the party ring, of course.

The walk takes around 30 to 40 minutes, I’m sure you could take longer if it’s less busy.

There were many families enjoying themselves, which felt lovely. It’s a visual delight and we hope that it grows yearly to include more artistic lighting designs.

Being an early Bruce Monroe fan, we have always loved a light journey.

Maybe in the future, some performers on the bandstand and local groups involved on various nights as you wander round, would be an added bonus.

We think it’s better to be frank and honest and in no way is there a comparison to say Blenheim Palace, Waddesdon or Kew Gardens. We thought a local Christmas market could easily be added too, much like the other events. Just some ideas.

The venue will host the Launchpad Carol concert on Wednesday, December 8, to raise vital funds for vulnerable people in Reading at Christmas. All proceeds on this night goes to them. Brilliant.

The trail runs until Thursday, December 30, and is open between 5pm and 8pm midweek and 5pm to 9pm at the weekends. Tickets prices start at £8 for adults and from £6 per child. Family tickets start from £26 (based on 2 adults and 2 children). *prices vary depending on the day/time.

To book for the Twilight Trail visit – https://livingreading.co.uk

Did we enjoy it? Yes.

Is it a lovely thing to do as a family? Yes.

Are there toilets? Yes.

Is it still on if it rains? Yes. Just wear suitable clothes and bring an umbrella.

Can you turn up on the day? Yes. But only limited availability, so best to book.

It’s well manned with security and helpers too.

The event is brought to the town by Reading UK CIC, Abbey Quarter Business District and supported by The Blade.

Splattyoo – Reading’s honest reviewer