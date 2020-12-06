REVIEW: “Aladdin” at The Corn Exchange, Newbury

A pantomime needs to pass three tests in order to be successful.

Firstly, it has to appeal to children – whether through the stars appearing in it, the story, or the humour.

Second, it has to entertain their parents – especially in a period where a trip out of the home is rife with infection concerns.

And lastly – it ideally needs that enchanting sprinkle of Christmas magic.

Does the Corn Exchange in Newbury’s “Aladdin” tick these three boxes?

Well, if you’re an adult then I’m pretty sure it will. While the premise isn’t wildly dissimilar to that of other productions – a young, poor Aladdin is conned into seeking out a lamp and subsequently uses the genie within to help him access the beautiful Princess Jasmin – it serves here largely as a line upon which to hang a decidedly adult series of sketches, gags and musical numbers.

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Covid-19 and Dominic Cummings all come in for their fair share of send-ups, while Aladdin and his friends enter to a humorous updating of the title music from “Friends”.

Depending on what you are (or aren’t) comfortable with little ears overhearing, some of the humour might be a little too risqué for children – several references to “coming for 2 minutes at a stretch” leap to mind – but if that doesn’t trouble you, you’ll be fine.

Of course, children are much more likely to be focused on the things they can relate to – and there’s plenty of that here for them. Be it Joe Wicks popping in to lead the crowd through a workout, sing- and clap-along numbers, lots of “boos” and “ahhs”, or a cheeky dog with plenty of toilet humour – you’ll have no trouble keeping your young ones focused for the approx. 2 hour duration of Plested and Brown’s pantomime.

But is does it have that Christmas sparkle, that magical essence that would make the 6-year old version of me go wide-eyed with wonder? I would say yes, if you’re comfortable with the humour – the entire theatre has been decked out in Oriental trappings, the painted backdrops are wonderfully evocative, and the magic carpet in particular made my jaw drop.

I’m not sure how many kids (or non-Netflix-savvy parents) will fully grasp the fact that Joe Exotic from “The Tiger King” is filling in for Jaffar – but those that will won’t want to miss this.

“Aladdin” runs until the 3rd January. Tickets can be purchased at https://cornexchangenew.com/event/aladdin-2020