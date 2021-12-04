REVIEW: Beauty and the Beast has plenty of fun for all the family

Beauty and the Beast

The Hexagon

Until January 3, 2022

0118 960 6060

www.whatsonreading.com

JUST before the 2021 Hexagon pantomime began, there was a massive cheer during the safety announcements. Why? Well, Justin Fletcher said four words that mean so much: “Welcome back to theatre”.

It caused the audience to go wild – after having to miss a year due to covid-enforced lockdowns, here we are together again.

The sentiment was echoed by dame Paul Morse, who told the audience, “Welcome back to pantoland, how lovely to see you all again”.

Yes, it’s a welcome return and Beauty and the Beast reaches the high standards set by previous Imagine Theatre shows.

However, it’s not quite the same old, same old. Covid means concessions. The junior ensemble is dearly missed, while some of the set pieces that would normally involve audience members coming on stage are a definite no-no. And, to the cast’s disappointment, the stage door is closed to visitors.

The show must go on, and go on it does.

This is not a retelling of the Disney version. Instead, Justin has been our guest in finding a new way of telling the story of a woman who falls in love with someone not for their looks, but for what’s inside them.

Beauty and the Beast is very much a something borrowed, something new experience with plenty of fun for all the family. It was a delight to see younger members of the audience enthralled by the magic, and get dancing with gusto to the music. And it was equally pleasing to see one song signed as well as sung.

The action moves at a fair pace, the gags come thick and fast and you’re never too far away from a song.

Some old favourites are back – where would we be without Ghostbusters, the custard pie routine and the wig falling off? There’s also a very welcome reprise of a skit from 2019’s Cinderella, also written by the CBeebies megastar.

Both Justin and Paul have the audience eating out of their hands. They play Billy Pastry and Nanny Pastry respectively, piling on the jokes, moving on the action, and having some fantastic songs.

Joining them are returning stars Karl Loxley (the Beast), Sarah Giorgina (Beauty), David J Higgins (Mr Crust) and Rachel Delooze (the Enchantress). They all have powerful voices, and great stage presence, each getting their own moment in the spotlight, and rightly so.

Newcomer Ryan Alexander Full is the dastardly Bear Botemme. A fresh take on the evil Gaston, he is the butt of many of the jokes, while also stirring villagers up.

These villagers are the adult ensemble, a brilliant quartet flitting between roles as and when the action needed them. There are also four young performers dancing throughout.

The costumes sparkle and The Beast’s outfit is really impressive, allowing Karl the opportunity to share his powerful voice without restriction.

The sets are terrific, the lighting really adds to the action, and the musicians are sensitive to the action. It all adds up to a powerful package.

The Hexagon has served up another festive treat. Sure, it’s not the fully fledged show we’d all love to see, but it’s a brilliant night out packed with magic that will help make Reading’s Christmas.

The show runs until Monday, January 3 – a bank holiday due to New Year’s Day being a Saturday. Tickets cost from £15. For more details, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to https://www.whatsonreading.com/index.php/beauty-and-beast

PHIL CREIGHTON