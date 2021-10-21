Wokingham.Today

REVIEW: DORIAN – A compelling piece of theatre with fun, flamboyance and a salute to queer culture

by Laura Scardarella0
dorian reading rep
Reading Rep Theatre's DORIAN will run until Sunday, November 7. Picture: Holly Revell

AFTER two years of waiting for Reading Rep to open its state-of-the-art theatre on King’s Road, it brought a brave and vibrant first show to welcome audiences back this season.

DORIAN, written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley, is a new experimental adaptation presenting Oscar Wilde’s novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and celebrating Wilde’s life.

It follows Dorian, who sells his soul for eternal beauty, and his friends Basil and Henry join him for the ride until it all gets a bit much.

Artistic director Paul Stacey made a daring choice for the reopening of the theatre, but crowds loved it.

The fabulously extravagant show not only follows the story of Dorian himself, but dips into life of Oscar Wilde and the lead up to his imprisonment in Reading Gaol.

These moments are quite the contrast to the rest of the play but they highlight the importance of Wilde’s experience.

Cast members Andro Cowperthwaite, Ché Francis and Nat Kennedy are flamboyant, fun and give it their all in this unbelievably fast-paced show.

Cowperthwaite was the perfect actor to step into the role of Dorian Gray.

His physical stance suited the character and his dedication to Dorian was refreshing.

Kennedy, who plays Basil Hallward, as well as many other roles throughout the play, presents a charismatic performance and carries each character through the show seamlessly.

Ché Francis takes us on an emotional journey playing both Henry Wotton and Oscar Wilde during the build up to his trial.

Francis portrays Wilde’s wit with much conviction and energy while flipping the switch in those more sinister moments.

With the initial feel of amusement, the plot progresses into a sour turn of events as Owen Horsley tastefully directs the cast into bringing the story to life.

This original show is the perfect production for the community-focused theatre company as it aims to transform lives through theatre.

Performances run until Sunday, November 7.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to: readingrep.com



